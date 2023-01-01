Menu
2010 Dodge Avenger

166,442 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

SXT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

166,442KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9706510
  • Stock #: 230208A
  • VIN: 1B3CC5FB9AN157039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,442 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!

This Dodge Avenger is a practical sedan with a muscular appearance and attitude. This 2010 Dodge Avenger is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Dodge Avenger rewrites the rules. Its bold style says sporty louder than it says sedan. An efficient, yet powerful engine echoes that sentiment. Its interior is both high-tech and high-comfort. Innovative features maximize its cargo-carrying capacity. Bottom line - get behind the wheel because this Avenger is a must-drive, must-own car. This sedan has 166,442 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Air Filtering
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Premium Door Trim Panel
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
outside temp display
Trunk mat
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Trunk lamp
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Floor Carpet
Door ajar warning lamp
active head restraints
Trunk dress-up
Decklid liner
Rear Seat Armrest
Pwr 8-way driver seat
Manual driver lumbar
Passenger fold-flat seat
Centre console w/IP open bin
Floor console w/sliding armrest
Instrument cluster w/LED lighting
240-km/h speedometer
Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp
Pwr trunk lid release

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Compact Spare Tire
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
120-amp alternator
525-amp maintenance-free battery
Hood insulation
2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour fascias
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Front license plate bracket
Tinted glass windows
Bright/black grille
Front & rear solar control glass

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna

Seating

60/40 Folding Rear Seat

Safety

Brake/Park Interlock
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Rear door child protection locks
Centre rear 3-point seat belt
Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Front seat height adjust shoulder belts
Child seat upper tether anchors
Inside trunk emergency release
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Comfort

Chill zone storage bin

Additional Features

Quad optics head lights
Centre console premium armrest
Silver instrument panel bezel w/chrome accent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

