2010 Dodge Journey

SE

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 252,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471506
  • Stock #: 400204A
  • VIN: 3D4PG4FB4AT266428
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control

With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2010 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 252500 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

