2010 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10460274

10460274 Stock #: 230313A

230313A VIN: 1D7RV1GT1AS251054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Additional Features Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.