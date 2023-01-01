$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2010 Ford Focus
2010 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9742561
- Stock #: 230118A
- VIN: 1FAHP3FN4AW283557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Nimble handling, impressive fuel efficiency, and upscale features make the Ford Focus an easy choice in the compact segment. This 2010 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Ford Focus has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling or comfortable cabin, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. It's bleu in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sirius Xm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Pwr windows
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front visor mirrors w/covers
Passenger seatback map pocket
Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook
Metallic instrument panel applique
Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders
Front seat adjustable head restraints
(2) 12-volt pwr points
Centre floor console -inc: armrest, storage, (2) front cup holders, (1) rear cup holder
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
2.0L DOHC I4 Duratec engine
P195/60R15 all-season tires
Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage
3.56 axle ratio
Control blade independent rear suspension
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Chrome 2-bar grille w/black mesh
Body colour front bumper
Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Side curtain air bags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Side intrusion door beams
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Front seat side air bags
Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Interior remote trunk release
SOS post crash alert system
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring, pretensioners, BeltMinder
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltmider w/audio mute
Seating
60/40 split-folding rear seats
Additional Features
Chrome pwr heated mirrors
High series instrument cluster w/message centre, outside temp, tachometer
Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming, rear dome lamp
Sirius XM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8