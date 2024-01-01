Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

2010 Ford Taurus

117,130 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Taurus

4DR SDN SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Taurus

4DR SDN SEL FWD

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 11484293
  2. 11484293
  3. 11484293
  4. 11484293
  5. 11484293
  6. 11484293
  7. 11484293
  8. 11484293
  9. 11484293
  10. 11484293
  11. 11484293
  12. 11484293
  13. 11484293
  14. 11484293
  15. 11484293
  16. 11484293
  17. 11484293
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,130KM
VIN 1FAHP2EWXAG101486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3616A
  • Mileage 117,130 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Fuel Tank Capacity: 75.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 6.1m (19.8')
Fuel economy city: 11.6L/100 km
Rear tires: 235/55HR18.0
Front tires: 235/55HR18.0
Interior maximum cargo volume: 569 L (20 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 569 L (20 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Front headroom: 991mm (39.0)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,445mm (56.9)
Front legroom: 1,064mm (41.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,471mm (57.9)
Exterior height: 1,542mm (60.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.5mm x 86.7mm (3.64 x 3.41)
Exterior body width: 1,936mm (76.2)
Horsepower: 263hp @ 6,250RPM
Torque: 249 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 263hp @ 6,250RPM
Engine torque: 249 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Exterior length: 5,154mm (202.9)
Wheelbase: 2,868mm (112.9)
Rear legroom: 968mm (38.1)
Front hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Manual-shift auto: Select Shift
Curb weight: 1,821kg (4,015lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES for sale in Orléans, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander AWC 4dr ES 184,849 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 for sale in Orléans, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 98,770 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala 4DR SDN LT for sale in Orléans, ON
2011 Chevrolet Impala 4DR SDN LT 186,158 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Taurus