$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2010 Honda Accord

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

2010 Honda Accord

EX-L, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale Price

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092235
  • Stock #: 20029
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F86AA805449
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FRESH TRADE IN TO OUR DEALERSHIP!! This 2010 Honda Accord is currently being prepared for sale and will get a new front bumper cover as part of the deal! This Honda Accord is LOADED with leather, front heated seats, sunroof and so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, carproof vehicle history report, Ontario or Quebec safety certificate & a full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $160 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 24 months @ 7.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $7,700 (both prices plus HST & licensing). CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun/Moonroof

