613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FRESH TRADE IN TO OUR DEALERSHIP!! This 2010 Honda Accord is currently being prepared for sale and will get a new front bumper cover as part of the deal! This Honda Accord is LOADED with leather, front heated seats, sunroof and so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, carproof vehicle history report, Ontario or Quebec safety certificate & a full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $160 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 24 months @ 7.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $7,700 (both prices plus HST & licensing). CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!
