2010 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description

GL

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Used
  • Listing ID: 9284413
  • Stock #: PL0470A
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD3AU062091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

A versatile and economical sedan with plenty of cargo space, impressive rear passenger comfort levels and very high safety scores. This 2010 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The Elantra is very roomy compared to other small cars, and it has a high-quality interior feel. Hyundai says that the Elantra sedan is larger inside than most other vehicles of comparable exterior size, with more interior and cargo space than the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Ride quality, refinement roomy interior, cargo space, fuel efficiency, value for the money and a wagon bodystyle offfering are also better than most rivals.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

