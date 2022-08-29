2010 Jeep Liberty

$7,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 5 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9113074

Stock #: 3192A

VIN: 1J4PN5GK9AW116097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3192A

Mileage 150,518 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Leather upholstery Bodyside mouldings Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Audio memory Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic Rear Anti-Roll Bar Drive Type: Four-Wheel Seat upholstery: leather Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Compression ratio: 9.70 to 1 Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Rear cargo: liftgate Approach angle: 29 deg Number of valves: 12 Engine torque: 235 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine displacement: 3.7 L Torque: 235 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Fuel economy city: 14.0L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 74.0L Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Speakers: 9 Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,818 L (64 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 210hp @ 5,200RPM Payload: 522kg (1,151lbs) Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg Engine horsepower: 210hp @ 5,200RPM Interior cargo volume: 892 L (32 cu.ft.) Departure angle: 30 deg Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth Front tires: 235/65SR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65SR17.0 AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Manual driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Speaker type: performance CD-MP3 decoder Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Front legroom: 1,036mm (40.8) Rear legroom: 985mm (38.8) Rear headroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4) Rear hiproom: 1,229mm (48.4) Front headroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Engine bore x stroke: 93.0mm x 90.8mm (3.66 x 3.57) Front hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7) Front shoulder room: 1,443mm (56.8) Rear shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6) Wheelbase: 2,695mm (106.1) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Hybrid traction battery type: none Engine litres: 3.7L Exterior length: 4,493mm (176.9) Ground clearance (max): 196mm (7.7) Curb weight: 1,941kg (4,279lbs) GVWR: 2,574kg (5,675lbs) Exterior height: 1,806mm (71.1)

