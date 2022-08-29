$7,888+ tax & licensing
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2010 Jeep Liberty
Limited Edition
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
150,518KM
Used
- Stock #: 3192A
- VIN: 1J4PN5GK9AW116097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,518 KM
Vehicle Description
* 3.7L V6 * 4x4 * Sky Slider roof * Navigation system * Leather seats * Remote starter * Heated seats * Infinity Audio System * Memory seats
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
CD Player
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Audio memory
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Transmission: 4 Speed Automatic
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 9.70 to 1
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Approach angle: 29 deg
Number of valves: 12
Engine torque: 235 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine displacement: 3.7 L
Torque: 235 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Fuel economy city: 14.0L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 74.0L
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Speakers: 9
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,818 L (64 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 210hp @ 5,200RPM
Payload: 522kg (1,151lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg
Engine horsepower: 210hp @ 5,200RPM
Interior cargo volume: 892 L (32 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 30 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
Front tires: 235/65SR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65SR17.0
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Speaker type: performance
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front legroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Rear legroom: 985mm (38.8)
Rear headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,229mm (48.4)
Front headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Engine bore x stroke: 93.0mm x 90.8mm (3.66 x 3.57)
Front hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,443mm (56.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Wheelbase: 2,695mm (106.1)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Engine litres: 3.7L
Exterior length: 4,493mm (176.9)
Ground clearance (max): 196mm (7.7)
Curb weight: 1,941kg (4,279lbs)
GVWR: 2,574kg (5,675lbs)
Exterior height: 1,806mm (71.1)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1