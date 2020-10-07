Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

109,007 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, LOW KMS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, LOW KMS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,007KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6112878
  • Stock #: 20091
  • VIN: JM1BL1H56A1144945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,007 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! THIS IS THE PERFECT INEXPENSIVE VEHICLE YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR! This 2010 Mazda 3 GT features an automatic transmission, leather seats, heated seats, sunroof, & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $117 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $7,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT, CALL & RESERVE TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 55,050 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2010 Pontiac Vibe LO...
 121,009 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 101,541 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory