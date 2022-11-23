$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda Tribute
GT
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Used
- Listing ID: 9372217
- Stock #: 230044AA
- VIN: 4F2CY9GG2AKM00760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Mazda Tribute mixes a boxy, more traditional SUV shape with a carlike feel behind the wheel. And its potent 4- and 6-cylinder engines combined with the 6-speed automatic transmission offer venerable power while topping the class in efficiency. The base engine is a 171 hp 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. A 3.0L V6 is offered which produces 240 hp and is linked to the six-speed automatic. It also features comfortable interior and ample storage space.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
