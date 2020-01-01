Low Mileage!



Space, style, and comfort all come standard on the Toyota Highlander. This 2010 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



The 2010 Toyota Highlander is one of the most competitive crossover SUV's on the market. The Highlander offers its owners multiple benefits that include excellent ratings in the areas of safety, service, and reliability. The Highlander's spacious interior is well designed - conservative, functional and attractive. Nice touches include huge round knobs for the primary radio and climate controls and plenty of convenient area for things like drinks and cell phones. If a well-regarded mid-size crossover tops your wish list, you should take a good look at this one. This low mileage SUV has just 37500 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Convenience Cruise Control

Carpeted floor mats

Front seatback storage pockets

Front/rear cup holders

Front centre console box

Projector style auto-off halogen headlamps Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry System Exterior Roof Rack Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Digital clock Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD

Transmission oil cooler Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Accessory pwr outlets Seating Rear seat heater ducts Safety Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child protector rear door locks

Front passenger airbag status indicator

3-point lap/shoulder safety belts at all seating positions

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Front/rear stabilizer bars

dual trip odometer

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

gas shock absorbers

Passenger assist grips

Front tow hook

Electric rear window defroster w/timer

Metallic dash accents

HD battery

Overhead sunglasses storage

vertically adjustable headrests

Cargo area tonneau cover

Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors

Front Captain Seats

Cargo area tie-down rings

Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down

Foldable armrests

Tire pressure warning system

Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer

Anti-vibration subframe

Full-time four wheel drive

Colour-keyed body-side mouldings, grille, door handles

Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers, splash guards

Lights-inc: map, glove box, cargo area, courtesy

4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs

75 litre fuel tank w/remote fuel lid release

Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low washer fluid, low fuel

3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine w/variable valve timing w/intelligence

