2010 Toyota Highlander

- Low Mileage

2010 Toyota Highlander

- Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4439406
  • Stock #: P5546A
  • VIN: JTEEP21A440013226
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

Space, style, and comfort all come standard on the Toyota Highlander. This 2010 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2010 Toyota Highlander is one of the most competitive crossover SUV's on the market. The Highlander offers its owners multiple benefits that include excellent ratings in the areas of safety, service, and reliability. The Highlander's spacious interior is well designed - conservative, functional and attractive. Nice touches include huge round knobs for the primary radio and climate controls and plenty of convenient area for things like drinks and cell phones. If a well-regarded mid-size crossover tops your wish list, you should take a good look at this one. This low mileage SUV has just 37500 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Front seatback storage pockets
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front centre console box
  • Projector style auto-off halogen headlamps
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry System
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • Transmission oil cooler
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Accessory pwr outlets
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Safety
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child protector rear door locks
  • Front passenger airbag status indicator
  • 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts at all seating positions
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • dual trip odometer
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • gas shock absorbers
  • Passenger assist grips
  • Front tow hook
  • Electric rear window defroster w/timer
  • Metallic dash accents
  • HD battery
  • Overhead sunglasses storage
  • vertically adjustable headrests
  • Cargo area tonneau cover
  • Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
  • Front Captain Seats
  • Cargo area tie-down rings
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Foldable armrests
  • Tire pressure warning system
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Anti-vibration subframe
  • Full-time four wheel drive
  • Colour-keyed body-side mouldings, grille, door handles
  • Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers, splash guards
  • Lights-inc: map, glove box, cargo area, courtesy
  • 4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
  • 75 litre fuel tank w/remote fuel lid release
  • Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low washer fluid, low fuel
  • 3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine w/variable valve timing w/intelligence

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

