1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
+ taxes & licensing
Versatility is the name of the game with the spacious and flexible Toyota Venza. This 2010 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2010 Toyota Venza is a tall, midsize wagon aimed at consumers seeking a generous helping of space and amenities in a five-passenger vehicle. With plenty of room for passengers and cargo and the driveability of a mid-size sedan, the Venza is a comfortable family hauler.This SUV has 172,043 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8