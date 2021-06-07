Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

122,175 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
COMFORTLINE - LOW KM, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE - LOW KM, AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

122,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7297583
  • Stock #: 21040
  • VIN: WVGBV7AXXAW511627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, check out this CLEAN, FULLY LOADED 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline! Features include: 4Motion all wheel drive, cloth interior, heated front seats, power driver seat, panoramic sunroof, touch-screen radio, SiriusXM satellite radio, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, cruise control & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $157 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10995. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and make this Tiguan yours!!

 

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
POWER GROUP
ALLOY WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
HEATED SEATS
AIR CONDITIONING
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

