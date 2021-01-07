Menu
2011 BMW 1 Series

120,602 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2011 BMW 1 Series

2011 BMW 1 Series

128i, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

2011 BMW 1 Series

128i, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

120,602KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6421372
  • Stock #: 21007
  • VIN: WBAUP7C51BVP21279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,602 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL BMW 1 SERIES COUPE! This 2011 BMW 1 series features an automatic transmission, leather seats, heated seats, sunroof, & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $189 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12,900 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT, CALL & RESERVE TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

