2011 BMW 3 Series

126,273 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,273KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7910976
  Stock #: 21081
  VIN: WBAPG7C57BA935648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for premium luxury at an affordable price? Look no further! This 2011 BMW 323i sedan is the one you have been looking for! Tried and true in-line 6 engine, the best one that BMW ever made! Features include: heated seats and steering wheel, power sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, power group, CD/MP3 player & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this BMW yours!!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
PREMIUM PKG
AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
CD/MP3 PLAYER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Premium Synthetic Seats

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

