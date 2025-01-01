Menu
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Great option that looks fabulous! This 2011 BMW is on its way and fresh new pictures will be up soon! A popular choice for all people, even with its age it can still make your driveway look classy! It has a gorgeous beige interior with panoroof, all-wheel drive, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and a lot more! We also offer warranty and rust proofing options for this unit to prolong its life and give you more peace of mind!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family owned and operated for 16+ years, proudly serving Orleans and surrounding areas! </span></p>

2011 BMW X3

139,991 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i | HEATED SEATS | PANO ROOF | LOW KM

2011 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i | HEATED SEATS | PANO ROOF | LOW KM

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,991KM
Good Condition
VIN 5UXWX5C53BL708799

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,991 KM

Great option that looks fabulous! This 2011 BMW is on it's way and fresh new pictures will be up soon! A popular choice for all people, even with it's age it can still make your driveway look classy! It has a gorgeous beige interior with panoroof, all-wheel drive, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and a lot more! We also offer warranty and rust proofing options for this unit to prolong it's life and give you more peace of mind!

 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

 

Family owned and operated for 16+ years, proudly serving Orleans and surrounding areas!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2011 BMW X3