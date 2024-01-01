$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW Z4
SDRIVE30I - Navigation - Heated Seats
2011 BMW Z4
SDRIVE30I - Navigation - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
VIN WBALM5C55BE378825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Synthetic Leather, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Park Assist!
Proportioned to be perfect in ever way, this modern take on the historic BMW Z4 is complementary on the classic roadster in every way. This 2011 BMW Z4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2011 BMW Z4 has the classic two-seat roadster look but features a modern two piece power retractable hardtop. The result is an elegant looking car that blends the sportiness of a coupe with the enjoyment of a convertible. Its sleek styling, high-class interior, and premium performance combine to make this 2011 BMW Z4 a highly desirable roadster. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Synthetic Leather, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Climate Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Park Assist
Synthetic Leather
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2011 BMW Z4