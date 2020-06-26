Menu
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,230KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5310815
  • Stock #: P5624
  • VIN: 1G1PG5S98B7281759
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The compact 2011 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 106,230 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $65.24 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • oil life monitor
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
  • Air conditioning -inc: air filter
  • Child security electronic rear door locks
  • Acoustics package
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Lighting, interior roof courtesy
  • Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
  • Antenna, short, roof mounted
  • Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
  • Heater ducts, rear passenger
  • Storage, upper dash
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
  • Glass, solar ray, tinted
  • Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
  • Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
  • Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
  • Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
  • Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
  • Chassis rear, compound crank with Z link design
  • Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
  • Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
  • Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Steering, power, electric
  • Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
  • Lights, front, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control & delay feature
  • Moulding, chrome, upper body side
  • Console, centre -inc: sliding armrest, storage, dual cup holders
  • Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
  • Lighting, dome with theatre lighting
  • Lighting, dual map lights
  • Lighting, illuminated trunk area
  • Power outlets, auxiliary outlets front and rear, 12 volt
  • Restraint, head, adjustable outboard positions
  • Restraint, head, rear centre seat, no adjustment
  • Seat adjuster, 6-way manual driver
  • Seat adjuster, 6-way manual front passenger
  • Seat, rear, articulating centre armrest
  • Seats, manual reclining seatbacks
  • Seats, seat storage back pocket, driver and front passenger
  • Theft deterrent, vehicle contents and electronic immobilizer
  • Trunk release, internal manual
  • Uplevel driver information centre -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer and additional trip odometer
  • 3.87 final drive ratio (REQ: MH8 Transmission, 6-speed automatic)
  • Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 12 trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

