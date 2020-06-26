2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features oil life monitor

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings

Air conditioning -inc: air filter

Child security electronic rear door locks

Acoustics package

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Defogger, rear window

Door handles, body colour

Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night

Lighting, interior roof courtesy

Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner

Antenna, short, roof mounted

Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles

Heater ducts, rear passenger

Storage, upper dash

Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent

Glass, solar ray, tinted

Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent

Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions

Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear

Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger

Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear

Chassis rear, compound crank with Z link design

Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged

Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type

Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection

Alternator, 120 amps

Steering, power, electric

Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding

Lights, front, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control & delay feature

Moulding, chrome, upper body side

Console, centre -inc: sliding armrest, storage, dual cup holders

Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor

Lighting, dome with theatre lighting

Lighting, dual map lights

Lighting, illuminated trunk area

Power outlets, auxiliary outlets front and rear, 12 volt

Restraint, head, adjustable outboard positions

Restraint, head, rear centre seat, no adjustment

Seat adjuster, 6-way manual driver

Seat adjuster, 6-way manual front passenger

Seat, rear, articulating centre armrest

Seats, manual reclining seatbacks

Seats, seat storage back pocket, driver and front passenger

Theft deterrent, vehicle contents and electronic immobilizer

Trunk release, internal manual

Uplevel driver information centre -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer and additional trip odometer

3.87 final drive ratio (REQ: MH8 Transmission, 6-speed automatic)

Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps

XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 12 trial months beyond which service fees apply*

