Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, SiriusXM



The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and value that a budget-conscious family would expect. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 188,204 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Convenience Cruise Control

Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Compass Comfort Ambient lighting on instrument panel

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Brake/transmission interlock

2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Glove box, non-locking

Antenna, roof mounted

Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console

Rear seat armrest, with cupholders

Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Door handles, body colour

Spare tire, compact spare

Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass

Fog lights, front halogen

Roof rails, charcoal

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door

Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower

Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate

Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection

Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Generator, 120 amp

Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist

Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper

Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters

Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display

Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar

3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)

Air conditioning, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding

