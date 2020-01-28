Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, SiriusXM
The Chevrolet Equinox offers utility and value that a budget-conscious family would expect. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 188,204 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Ambient lighting on instrument panel
- Additional Features
-
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Brake/transmission interlock
- 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
- Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Glove box, non-locking
- Antenna, roof mounted
- Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
- Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
- Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
- Door handles, body colour
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
- Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
- Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
- Fog lights, front halogen
- Roof rails, charcoal
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
- Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
- Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
- Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
- Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
- Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
- Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Stabilizer bars, front and rear
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Generator, 120 amp
- Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
- Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
- Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters
- Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
- Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
- 3.23 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
- Air conditioning, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding
