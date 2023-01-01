$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
196,003KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9619918
- Stock #: PC0100AD
- VIN: 2CNFLEE53B6219365
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 196,003 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors
