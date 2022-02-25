$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LT Platinum Edition - VERY CLEAN! BOSE, SUNROOF!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8361462
- Stock #: 22026
- VIN: 1G1ZD5EU0BF207422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,878 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this clean, fully-loaded 2011 Chevrolet Malibu 2LT Platinum Edition!! This one has all the features you could ever need including: automatic transmission, remote start, power sunroof, heated leather seats, power driver seat with lumbar adjuster, chrome wheels, winter tires on rims, power group, cruise control, Bose audio system with CD/MP3 player and USB audio input, SiriusXM satellite radio, tinted windows & more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $148 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $9995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this one gets away!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.