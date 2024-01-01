Menu
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

205,749 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

11943816

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,749KM
VIN 2A4RR8DG9BR760272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3987A
  • Mileage 205,749 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Recommended fuel: flexible
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Transmission: multi-speed automatic
Rear seats: captain
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Internal memory capacity (GB): 30 GB
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,050lbs)
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Passenger volume: 4,630L (163.5 cu.ft.)
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 18 deg
Curb weight: 2,115kg (4,663lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 935 L (33 cu.ft.)
Approach angle: 14 deg
Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Removable floor console
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9)
Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0)
3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8)
Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7)
Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2)
Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7)
Rear legroom: 926mm (36.5)
3rd row legroom: 830mm (32.7)
Rear headroom: 999mm (39.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,628mm (64.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,651mm (65.0)
Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.4)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: power liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-XXXX

613-702-4412

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2011 Chrysler Town & Country