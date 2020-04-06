2011 Ford Ranger

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Compact Spare Tire

cupholders

Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Power Options Raised pwr dome hood

12v pwr point Safety Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags

Airbag deactivation switch

2-point restraint for front centre passenger

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM) Windows Solar tinted glass

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar

Fixed rear window

6' pickup box

(4) cargo box tie-down hooks

Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap

Single-note horn

Manual day & night rearview mirror

Roll Stability Control

115 amp alternator

Skid plates -inc: fuel tank

Bedrail & tailgate protectors

Black rugged textured vinyl floor covering

Side seat airbags

2nd row fixed windows

4-spoke black urethane steering wheel

Low series door trim panels

Quick-release tailgate -inc: large Ford badge

Pwr rack-and pinion steering

SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (6) month subscription

Trailer tow class III *Class III capability w/V6 engine only.*

Smokers pkg -inc: black ash cup in cupholder, cigarette lighter in instrument panel

AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: MP3 playback, clock, auxiliary input jack

3-point manual lap & shoulder belts in front outboard positions -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors

Rally gauge cluster -inc: tachometer, fuel & temp gauges

