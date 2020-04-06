1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
+ taxes & licensing
VEHICLE NOT INSPECTED, PRICED TO LIQUIDATE! CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE INFO! SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Running Boards, Fog Lamps
They say that in the event of Armageddon, the only thing to survive will be cockroaches. Well, there's a good chance you'd see some old Ford Rangers cruising around, too. -Edmunds This 2011 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The compact Ford Ranger is tough inside and out. It has impressive hauling and towing capabilities while returning excellent fuel economy. Its compact size makes it much easier to maneuver than a lane-hogging full-size pickup. This Ford Ranger is a small truck with big character. This Super Cab pickup has 122,000 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $123.73 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2