2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4859586
  • Stock #: 400463A
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE3BPA05116
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
VEHICLE NOT INSPECTED, PRICED TO LIQUIDATE! CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE INFO! SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Running Boards, Fog Lamps



They say that in the event of Armageddon, the only thing to survive will be cockroaches. Well, there's a good chance you'd see some old Ford Rangers cruising around, too. -Edmunds This 2011 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The compact Ford Ranger is tough inside and out. It has impressive hauling and towing capabilities while returning excellent fuel economy. Its compact size makes it much easier to maneuver than a lane-hogging full-size pickup. This Ford Ranger is a small truck with big character. This Super Cab pickup has 122,000 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $123.73 with $0 down for 48 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • cupholders
  • Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • glove box
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Power Options
  • Raised pwr dome hood
  • 12v pwr point
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
  • Airbag deactivation switch
  • 2-point restraint for front centre passenger
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM)
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Fixed rear window
  • 6' pickup box
  • (4) cargo box tie-down hooks
  • Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap
  • Single-note horn
  • Manual day & night rearview mirror
  • Roll Stability Control
  • 115 amp alternator
  • Skid plates -inc: fuel tank
  • Bedrail & tailgate protectors
  • Black rugged textured vinyl floor covering
  • Side seat airbags
  • 2nd row fixed windows
  • 4-spoke black urethane steering wheel
  • Low series door trim panels
  • Quick-release tailgate -inc: large Ford badge
  • Pwr rack-and pinion steering
  • SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (6) month subscription
  • Trailer tow class III *Class III capability w/V6 engine only.*
  • Smokers pkg -inc: black ash cup in cupholder, cigarette lighter in instrument panel
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD-player -inc: MP3 playback, clock, auxiliary input jack
  • 3-point manual lap & shoulder belts in front outboard positions -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors
  • Rally gauge cluster -inc: tachometer, fuel & temp gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

