2011 GMC Acadia

106,980 KM

Details Description

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2011 GMC Acadia

2011 GMC Acadia

SLT1

2011 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

106,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10020885
  • Stock #: PL0540A
  • VIN: 1GKKVRED3BJ294439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0540A
  • Mileage 106,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Premium Sound Package

Compare at $15964 - Our Price is just $15499!

With a big cargo hold, a comfortable ride, and generous standard features, the three-row GMC Acadia ably meets the needs of crossover SUV shoppers. It's one of our top picks -Edmunds. This 2011 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2011 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. This SUV has 106,980 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Acadia's trim level is SLT1. This Acadia comes packed with impressive standard features. A few of those features include a color touch radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, Bose 10-speaker premium audio, a rear view camera, leather seats which are heated in front, tri-zone air conditioning, remote keyless entry, roof rails, a power liftgate, remote start, and more.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

