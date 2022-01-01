Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

131,749 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

Sport - AUTO, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS!

2011 Hyundai Accent

Sport - AUTO, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,749KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8075488
  • Stock #: 21094
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC4BU207683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an inexpensive, fuel-efficient car? Well, this is the one! This 2011 Hyundai Accent has everything you need in a straight-forward runabout car including: automatic transmission, power sunroof, alloy wheels, folding rear seats, CD/MP3 player and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $89 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $5995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this 2011 Hyundai Accent Sport yours!

Vehicle Features

AUTOMATIC
SUNROOF
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

