2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS at

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS at

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$7,959

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,628KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4964637
  • Stock #: T1801a
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC1BH222519
Exterior Colour
Granite Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

This recently traded one-owner and accident-free and smoke-free sedan with only 91,000km offers great value. Plus, it also comes with both sets of wheels (winters are not in the best condition). It has not been smoked in and is in very good condition for its age and kilometerage. Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction, Trasparency by booking your test drive at 613 841-8700 today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

