2011 Infiniti G37

239,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Luxury

Location

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

239,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8820353
  • Stock #: 220304A
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR1BM403031

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220304A
  • Mileage 239,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Infiniti G37 is a compelling choice for drivers looking for genuine sport in their luxury sports car. This 2011 INFINITI G37 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury car that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This sedan has 239,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

