2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GS
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JM1DE1HY6B0116745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control
Clean modern and comfortable with excellent fuel efficiency. This 2011 Mazda Mazda2 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2011 Mazda2 makes its way into the small-car category with a big smile and a small engine. It also carries its own unique power-train options, suspension setup and sense of interior and exterior style. If you're looking for a small car with sporty driving dynamics, simple packaging and a budget-friendly sticker price, the Mazda2 is worthy of consideration.It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
