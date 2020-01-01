2011 Mazda MAZDA3

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
DON'T LET THE MILEAGE FOOL YOU, THIS MAZDA 3 IS A CLEAN, ONE OWNER, WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE!!! This 2011 Mazda 3 features a 5-speed manual transmission, a sporty hatchback, A/C, and more! This vehicle is being sold AS IS with no valid safety or warranty. $2,500 plus hst & licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3