$8,301

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, A/C, LOADED!

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AUTO, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, A/C, LOADED!

Location

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Sale Price

$8,301

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5182901
  • Stock #: 20033
  • VIN: JM1BL1L53B1409300
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this safe & reliable Mazda 3 Sport! This 2011 Mazda 3 GS Sport hatchback features an automatic transmission, power sunroof, Bluetooth, cruise control, a/c, power group & more!! Luxe certified select pre-owned select including: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, Ontario or Quebec safety, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $121 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8301 (both prices plus HST & licensing). CALL TODAY & MAKE THIS ONE YOURS!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

