2011 Mazda MAZDA3

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this safe & reliable Mazda 3 Sport! This 2011 Mazda 3 GS Sport hatchback features an automatic transmission, power sunroof, Bluetooth, cruise control, a/c, power group & more!! Luxe certified select pre-owned select including: 100-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, Ontario or Quebec safety, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $121 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $8301 (both prices plus HST & licensing). CALL TODAY & MAKE THIS ONE YOURS!!
