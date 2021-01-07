Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

104,931 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

GS, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, WINTER TIRES!!

GS, CRUISE, BLUETOOTH, WINTER TIRES!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

104,931KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6514327
  Stock #: 21011
  VIN: JM1BL1VF3B1382752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,931 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP!! CHECK OUT THIS FUEL EFFICIENT MAZDA3!! This 2011 Mazda 3 GS features an automatic transmission, cruise control, bluetooth, alloy wheels, PLUS comes with winter tires on rims! Luxe certified pre-owned select includes: 100-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $117 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $7,995 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP, CALL & RESERVE TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

