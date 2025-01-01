$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse
GS - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
64,317KM
VIN 4A37L5EF8BE005823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PM0110
- Mileage 64,317 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors!
Looking for an exciting car that still returns good fuel economy? This Mitsubishi Eclipse is both fun and practical in all seasons. This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Mitsubishi Eclipse doesn't just look amazing on the outside. Swift acceleration and exceptional handling perfectly complement its sculpted body and stunning features. This sporty coupe delivers exactly what it promises. This low mileage convertible has just 64,317 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Doors.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Compact Spare Tire
Colour-keyed door handles
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Auto-off halogen headlights
P235/45R18 all-season tires
Black front grille
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Map Lights
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
12V pwr outlet
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Front heated bucket seats
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front door pockets
Illuminated ignition cylinder
Sirius satellite radio w/(6) month subscription
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front/rear crumple zones
3-point safety belts for all occupants
LATCH system (lower anchors & tethers for children)
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Suspension
Front strut tower brace
Low-mount multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Front centre console w/dual cup holders
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Windows
Solar control glass *All windows except backlight glass*
Seating
4-way manual driver seat -inc: adjustable lumbar support
Additional Features
Tubular steel side-guard door beams
Colour-keyed body side air dams
Rear combination LED lights w/clear lens
Pwr front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
4-speed Sportronic automatic transmission
Short whip antenna
18" 10-spoke alloy wheels
Two-tone front/rear bumper fascias
4-way adjustable front passenger seat -inc: walk-in feature
Sport touch leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
Centre audio display -inc: clock
Bright silver interior door handles
Titanium finish interior accents
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic braking distribution (EBD)
Ice-blue illuminated instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip meter, fuel/temp gauges
Locking glove box -inc: light, knee protector
Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto-down, illuminated switches, driver lock switch
2.4L SOHC MPI 16-valve MIVEC I4 engine
Dual exhaust -inc: exhaust finishers
Front shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners, force limiters
Dual front airbags -inc: crash zone, seat position & occupant sensors
Black pwr soft top -inc: hard tonneau cover, glass rear window
650-watt Rockford Fosgate AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: MP3 capability, speed compensated volume, Topstack sound compensation, (9) speakers w/8" subwoofer, digital signal processing, aux audio input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse