2011 Nissan Altima

Convenience Cruise Control

Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheel

(2) front seat back map pockets

Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment

Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function Comfort Rear Fold-Down Armrest Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist

Front/rear crumple zones

Child safety rear door locks

Anti-lock braking system

Electronic brake force distribution

Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

Front seat side-impact airbags

Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts

Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)

Emergency inside trunk release

Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS

Front seat active head restraints

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Retained accessory pwr

pwr trunk release

Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors Suspension Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar

Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar Exterior P215/60R16 all-season tires

Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off Trim Colour-keyed bodyside moulding

Dark grey grille w/chrome Media / Nav / Comm In glass diversity antenna Security Vehicle security system

Additional Features Battery Saver

Colour-keyed bumpers

Colour-keyed door handles

Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Rear coat hanger hook

Side door guard beams

Continuously variable valve timing control

Dual chrome exhaust tips

(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf

Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards

Black side window/windshield moulding

Chrome license plate finisher

Locking glove box w/valet switch

Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor

Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage

2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Retractable assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger, (2) rear

(2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console

Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt

Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable

Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat

(2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod

Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time

Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights

Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.