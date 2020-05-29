Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,090KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5090444
  • Stock #: 200016A
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP9BC100995
Exterior Colour
Blue Altima
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors

Sharp handling, a well-made cabin, and an energetic engine instill this Nissan Altima with more character than the typical midsize car. This 2011 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Are you looking for excellent fuel economy or spirited performance? Say yes to both in this Nissan Altima and enjoy every exhilarating mile knowing your Altima is built to last. Make a quick getaway with the outstanding response and smoothness of the powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. You can always count on this car going out of its way to deliver an invigorating ride. This Nissan Altima is innovation that lasts. This sedan has 143,090 kms. It's blue altima in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheel
  • (2) front seat back map pockets
  • Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
  • Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
Comfort
  • Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Anti-lock braking system
  • Electronic brake force distribution
  • Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
  • Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
  • Emergency inside trunk release
  • Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
  • Front seat active head restraints
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • pwr trunk release
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Suspension
  • Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Exterior
  • P215/60R16 all-season tires
  • Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
Trim
  • Colour-keyed bodyside moulding
  • Dark grey grille w/chrome
Media / Nav / Comm
  • In glass diversity antenna
Security
  • Vehicle security system
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Rear coat hanger hook
  • Side door guard beams
  • Continuously variable valve timing control
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
  • Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
  • Black side window/windshield moulding
  • Chrome license plate finisher
  • Locking glove box w/valet switch
  • Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
  • Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • Retractable assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger, (2) rear
  • (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
  • Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt
  • Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable
  • Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
  • (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
  • Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
  • Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights
  • Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, coolant temp, fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2009 Hyundai Tucson
 188,912 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion
 192,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 87,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory