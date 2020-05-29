+ taxes & licensing
613-824-8550
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
+ taxes & licensing
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
Sharp handling, a well-made cabin, and an energetic engine instill this Nissan Altima with more character than the typical midsize car. This 2011 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Are you looking for excellent fuel economy or spirited performance? Say yes to both in this Nissan Altima and enjoy every exhilarating mile knowing your Altima is built to last. Make a quick getaway with the outstanding response and smoothness of the powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. You can always count on this car going out of its way to deliver an invigorating ride. This Nissan Altima is innovation that lasts. This sedan has 143,090 kms. It's blue altima in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8