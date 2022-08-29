Menu
2011 Nissan Altima

100,911 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2011 Nissan Altima

SR V6, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSE STEREO, LOADED

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

100,911KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9313192
  • Stock #: 22090
  • VIN: 1N4BL2EP8BC157350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,911 KM

Vehicle Description

This low-mileage, FULLY EQUIPPED Nissan Altima SR Coupe is the one you have been looking for!! Loaded up with: automatic transmission, heated leather seats, power driver seat, bluetooth hands-free, power sunroof, Bose premium audio, satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $151 bi-weekly with $0 down over 48 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing).

Vehicle Features

LEATHER
BOSE AUDIO
SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
POWER GROUP
KEYLESS ENTRY
SATELLITE RADIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

