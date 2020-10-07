2011 Nissan Maxima

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Safety Brake Assist Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Brake/transmission shift interlock 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Electronic brake force distribution Emergency inside trunk release Windows rear window defogger Convenience Outside Temperature Display Compact spare tire w/steel wheel HomeLink universal garage door opener Automatic on/off headlights Exterior Halogen Headlights HALOGEN FOG LAMPS Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Comfort Active front headrests Dual zone automatic climate control air conditioning w/microfilter Suspension Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Independent multi-link beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar Security Vehicle security system Media / Nav / Comm In-glass diversity antenna

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Colour-keyed bumpers Rear coat hanger hook UV-reducing solar glass Pwr front/rear vented disc brakes Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners Battery saver feature Continuously variable valve timing Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags Leather-wrapped shift lever Rear centre 3-point seat belt (2) front & (2) rear cupholders Rear seat AC/heater ducts Child seat upper tether anchors (LATCH system) Side-door guard beams Stainless steel sill kick plates Driver & front passenger advanced airbag system w/occupant classification sensor Front door & seatback map pockets Metallic plated grille Variable intermittent speed-sensitive flat-blade windshield wipers Dual level lockable glove box Glossy black piano dot interior trim Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/integrated digital compass Cargo net -inc: trunk side nets Energy absorbing 8 km/h bumpers Warning chimes -inc: headlights-on, ignition key reminder, driver seat belt reminder Assist grips -inc: front passenger, dual rear passenger Pwr windows w/automatic up/down front windows, key cylinder up/down, key fob down Mouldings -inc: black side window, black windshield Engine mounts -inc: (2) pwr, (2) solid, (2) solid w/anti-torque rod Self supporting hood support struts Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers Instrumentation -inc: analogue gauges, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, digital clock Illumination -inc: front/rear door courtesy, ignition push button, (2) front map lights, (2) rear reading lights, glove box, trunk, entry/exit system Vehicle information system -inc: 7.0" colour display, audio data, HVAC, trip computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.