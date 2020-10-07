Menu
2011 Nissan Maxima

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2011 Nissan Maxima

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

2011 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6165561
  Stock #: PC0048
  VIN: 1N4AA5AP8BC803057

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC0048
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Maxima is a premium full-size sedan that boasts luxury car comfort without the luxury car price tag. This 2011 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Brake/transmission shift interlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Emergency inside trunk release
rear window defogger
Outside Temperature Display
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Automatic on/off headlights
Halogen Headlights
HALOGEN FOG LAMPS
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Active front headrests
Dual zone automatic climate control air conditioning w/microfilter
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Independent multi-link beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Vehicle security system
In-glass diversity antenna
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Colour-keyed bumpers
Rear coat hanger hook
UV-reducing solar glass
Pwr front/rear vented disc brakes
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Battery saver feature
Continuously variable valve timing
Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Leather-wrapped shift lever
Rear centre 3-point seat belt
(2) front & (2) rear cupholders
Rear seat AC/heater ducts
Child seat upper tether anchors (LATCH system)
Side-door guard beams
Stainless steel sill kick plates
Driver & front passenger advanced airbag system w/occupant classification sensor
Front door & seatback map pockets
Metallic plated grille
Variable intermittent speed-sensitive flat-blade windshield wipers
Dual level lockable glove box
Glossy black piano dot interior trim
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/integrated digital compass
Cargo net -inc: trunk side nets
Energy absorbing 8 km/h bumpers
Warning chimes -inc: headlights-on, ignition key reminder, driver seat belt reminder
Assist grips -inc: front passenger, dual rear passenger
Pwr windows w/automatic up/down front windows, key cylinder up/down, key fob down
Mouldings -inc: black side window, black windshield
Engine mounts -inc: (2) pwr, (2) solid, (2) solid w/anti-torque rod
Self supporting hood support struts
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers
Instrumentation -inc: analogue gauges, coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, digital clock
Illumination -inc: front/rear door courtesy, ignition push button, (2) front map lights, (2) rear reading lights, glove box, trunk, entry/exit system
Vehicle information system -inc: 7.0" colour display, audio data, HVAC, trip computer

