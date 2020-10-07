This Nissan Maxima is a premium full-size sedan that boasts luxury car comfort without the luxury car price tag. This 2011 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Brake/transmission shift interlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Emergency inside trunk release
rear window defogger
Outside Temperature Display
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Automatic on/off headlights
Halogen Headlights
HALOGEN FOG LAMPS
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Active front headrests
Dual zone automatic climate control air conditioning w/microfilter
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Independent multi-link beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Vehicle security system
In-glass diversity antenna
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Colour-keyed bumpers
Rear coat hanger hook
UV-reducing solar glass
Pwr front/rear vented disc brakes
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners