2011 Nissan Versa
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S - Low Mileage
Location
81,706KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979964
- Stock #: PC0140
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP5BL467700
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC0140
- Mileage 81,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Handsome styling, a roomy back seat, and excellent fuel economy make this Nissan Versa an appealing car. This 2011 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 81,706 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Electric pwr steering
Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Rear Window Defroster
Dome Light
Cargo area lamp
Immobilizer key system
4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Dual front/rear cup holders
Front 12-volt pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger map pockets
Carpeted cargo area
Reclining front bucket seats w/active head restraints
Front/rear passenger assist grips
Passenger visor vanity mirror w/cover
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, dual trip odometers, fuel, tachometer, washer fluid level
Safety
Front/rear crumple zones
Child-safety rear door locks
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Side-door impact beams
ELR driver & ALR/ELR front passenger 3-point height-adjustable seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Rear outboard & centre ALR/ELR 3-point seat belts
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
Exterior
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
T125/70D15 temporary spare tire
Front/rear splash guards
Black grille
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Powertrain
1.8L DOHC SMPFI 16-valve I4 engine
Seating
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/outboard 2-way adjustable head restraints
Trim
Front/rear 8-KPH bumpers
Windows
Blue/green tinted glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted short rod type antenna
Additional Features
Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVVTCS)
Extra large capacity glove box
Cable fuel lid release
Pwr hatch release
Upper dash storage w/door
"Dead pedal" driver footrest
4-way manual adjustable driver seat
Suede-tricot door trim
Non-woven fabric headliner
P185/65HR15 all-season Continental tires
Black window moulding
Black windshield moulding
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, ignition key
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: aux input, digital clock, (4) speakers (120 watt)
Engine mounts: (2) solid, (1) liquid
