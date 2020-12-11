Menu
2011 Suzuki SX4

123,184 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Hatchback 5DR HB AUTO FWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6364931
  • Stock #: 200709A
  • VIN: JS2YA5A1XB6300302

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200709A
  • Mileage 123,184 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2011 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2011 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback remains the most affordable all-wheel-drive car, well-configured, and a strong value. The 2011 SX4 is considerably more enjoyable to drive than most other on-a-budget small cars.This hatchback has 123,184 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Window Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Front/rear door pockets
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Child safety rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
Side curtain airbags (front/rear seating positions)
Front/rear seat mounted side air bags
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
Front MacPherson strut suspension
60/40 split folding rear seatback w/head restraints
Cargo Area Cover
Front-wheel drive
Driver footrest
Front map lights
Side-impact beams
Front seat belt pretensioners
P195/65R15 tires
Body-coloured pwr mirrors
XM satellite radio ready
Passenger seatback pocket
Front/rear door armrests
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
Pwr windows w/driver side express down
15" steel wheels w/wheel covers
Electric rear hatch release
(2) Front & (2) rear assist grips
3-position centre cabin light w/fade out
Driver & front passenger front air bags
Front seat belt shoulder height adjusters
ISO-FIX child safety seat provisions
Rear seat anchors & tethers
Rear cargo storage pocket
2.0L DOHC MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, fuel consumption & range, lights on & key in ignition reminders, low fuel indicator
Cup holders -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Bottle holders -inc: (2) front, (2) rear
Front ventilated disc brakes/rear drum brakes
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (4) speakers, speed sensing volume control, aux input

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

