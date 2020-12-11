New Arrival! This 2011 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2011 Suzuki SX4 Hatchback remains the most affordable all-wheel-drive car, well-configured, and a strong value. The 2011 SX4 is considerably more enjoyable to drive than most other on-a-budget small cars.This hatchback has 123,184 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Window Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote Fuel Door Release
Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Front/rear door pockets
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Child safety rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
Side curtain airbags (front/rear seating positions)