2011 Suzuki SX4

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Halogen Headlights Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Pwr rack & pinion steering Windows Rear Window Defroster Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Fuel Door Release Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors Front/rear door pockets Rear window intermittent wiper/washer Safety Child safety rear door locks Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) 3-point ELR seat belts for all positions Side curtain airbags (front/rear seating positions) Front/rear seat mounted side air bags Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Rear Torsion Beam Suspension Front MacPherson strut suspension Seating 60/40 split folding rear seatback w/head restraints

Additional Features Cargo Area Cover Front-wheel drive Driver footrest Front map lights Side-impact beams Front seat belt pretensioners P195/65R15 tires Body-coloured pwr mirrors XM satellite radio ready Passenger seatback pocket Front/rear door armrests Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist Pwr windows w/driver side express down 15" steel wheels w/wheel covers Electric rear hatch release (2) Front & (2) rear assist grips 3-position centre cabin light w/fade out Driver & front passenger front air bags Front seat belt shoulder height adjusters ISO-FIX child safety seat provisions Rear seat anchors & tethers Rear cargo storage pocket 2.0L DOHC MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, fuel consumption & range, lights on & key in ignition reminders, low fuel indicator Cup holders -inc: (2) front, (1) rear Bottle holders -inc: (2) front, (2) rear Front ventilated disc brakes/rear drum brakes AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (4) speakers, speed sensing volume control, aux input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.