2011 Volkswagen Jetta

145,309 KM

$5,609

+ tax & licensing
$5,609

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 2.0 5sp

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline plus 2.0 5sp

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

  1. 6046623
  2. 6046623
$5,609

+ taxes & licensing

145,309KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6046623
  Stock #: TC0498A
  VIN: 3VWBK7AJ3BM333986

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Titan Black - Cardeol Cloth
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # TC0498A
  • Mileage 145,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded with a small carfax of $1,700 this Jetta is ready to take to roads. With new brakes and tires in 2019 there is lots of life remaining for years to come. Come experiene our T3 Total, Transaction Transparency servcie today by booking your test drive at 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

