2012 BMW 1 Series

68,345 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2012 BMW 1 Series

2012 BMW 1 Series

128i - LOW KM!! SUNROOF, AUTO, HEATED SEATS!

2012 BMW 1 Series

128i - LOW KM!! SUNROOF, AUTO, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,345KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906929
  • Stock #: 21082
  • VIN: WBAUP7C57CVP22356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 68,345 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! You will not find a nicer, low mileage BMW 128 coupe anywhere else but here!! Features include: automatic transmission, power sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel, bluetooth hands-free, power group, cruise control & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $230 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this LOW MILEAGE, MINT condition BMW 218 gets away!!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
POWER GROUP
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

