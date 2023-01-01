$18,999+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 1 Series
128I, LOW KM! AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SIRIUS RADIO
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9803986
- Stock #: 23035
- VIN: WBAUP7C57CVP22261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 81,217 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! ONLY 81,000KM!! CHECK OUT THE LOW MILEAGE ON THIS AMAZING 2012 BMW 128 COUPE!! This one has it all, including: power sunroof, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, black high gloss interior trim, rear park distance control, HID front headlights, bluetooth hands-free, power group, CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, cruise control, air conditioning, alloy wheels and ONLY 81,000km!!!!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $255 bi-weekly with $2000 down over 36 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
