2012 BMW 1 Series

81,217 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2012 BMW 1 Series

2012 BMW 1 Series

128I, LOW KM! AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SIRIUS RADIO

2012 BMW 1 Series

128I, LOW KM! AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, SIRIUS RADIO

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,217KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803986
  • Stock #: 23035
  • VIN: WBAUP7C57CVP22261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 81,217 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! ONLY 81,000KM!! CHECK OUT THE LOW MILEAGE ON THIS AMAZING 2012 BMW 128 COUPE!! This one has it all, including: power sunroof, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, black high gloss interior trim, rear park distance control, HID front headlights, bluetooth hands-free, power group, CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM satellite radio, cruise control, air conditioning, alloy wheels and ONLY 81,000km!!!!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $255 bi-weekly with $2000 down over 36 months at 9.49% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $18999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER
SUNROOF
AUTOMATIC
POWER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
CD/MP3 PLAYER
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
ALLOY WHEELS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

