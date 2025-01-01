Menu
<b>Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> With small and subtle redesigns for this year, this 2012 BMW X5 gains a high tech head start over its competitors. This 2012 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This 2012 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating on new luxury mid size SUV. The off road capability of this X5 may be outweighed only by its superb on-road manners, and this is only to highlight its status as a luxury family wagon tailored for comfort. Thanks to its well rounded nature, this 2012 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This SUV has 217,888 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2012 BMW X5