2012 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10632696

10632696 Stock #: PL0619A

PL0619A VIN: 5GAKVCED9CJ318206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.