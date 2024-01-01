$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT, RS PKG, AUTO, SUNROOF, XM RADIO, REMOTE START!
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT, RS PKG, AUTO, SUNROOF, XM RADIO, REMOTE START!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23075-3
- Mileage 149,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this well-maintained 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS!!! Features include: power group, automatic transmission, remote start, cruise control, power sunroof, alloy wheels, RS pkg, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!
Priced at ONLY $7995 plus hst and licensing! Call us today and book your personalized test drive appointment!! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
******ASK US ABOUT OUR IN-HOUSE LEASING OPTIONS FOR THIS VEHICLE******
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676