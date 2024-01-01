Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this well-maintained 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS!!! Features include: power group, automatic transmission, remote start, cruise control, power sunroof, alloy wheels, RS pkg, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $7995 plus hst and licensing! Call us today and book your personalized test drive appointment!! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p>******ASK US ABOUT OUR IN-HOUSE LEASING OPTIONS FOR THIS VEHICLE******</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

149,801 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, RS PKG, AUTO, SUNROOF, XM RADIO, REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, RS PKG, AUTO, SUNROOF, XM RADIO, REMOTE START!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1722219397
  2. 1722219397
  3. 1722219397
  4. 1722219397
  5. 1722219397
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,801KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5SC6C7267890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23075-3
  • Mileage 149,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this well-maintained 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT RS!!! Features include: power group, automatic transmission, remote start, cruise control, power sunroof, alloy wheels, RS pkg, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $7995 plus hst and licensing! Call us today and book your personalized test drive appointment!! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

******ASK US ABOUT OUR IN-HOUSE LEASING OPTIONS FOR THIS VEHICLE******

Vehicle Features

Packages

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
REMOTE START
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER SUNROOF
ALLOY WHEELS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2020 GMC Terrain DENALI AWD!! HEATED/COOLED SEATS, TRAILERING PKG! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 GMC Terrain DENALI AWD!! HEATED/COOLED SEATS, TRAILERING PKG! 83,907 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, ONLY 7700KM!! LEATHER, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, ONLY 7700KM!! LEATHER, LOADED! 7,700 KM $37,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX RX350, ONLY 39K, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Lexus RX RX350, ONLY 39K, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, LOADED! 39,574 KM $44,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze