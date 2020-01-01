Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

114,367 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

LTZ 2 SETS OF TIRES!

Location

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

114,367KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6285087
  • Stock #: P5703A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK7C6349910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,367 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES PREVIOUS OWNER'S WINTER TIRES! Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate



The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 114,367 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $107.44 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Compass
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
Cargo Net
Roof Rail Cross Bars
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Rear cargo security cover
Brake/transmission interlock
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Outside temperature in radio display
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Steering wheel, audio controls
Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Antenna, roof mounted
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
Spare tire, compact spare
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Fog lights, front halogen
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Door handles, chrome
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Lights, Halogen uplevel projector style -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
Fascia, body colour with chrome skid plates
Roof rails, charcoal, chrome inserts
Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

