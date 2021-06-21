Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

82,918 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT - LOW KM! CHROME WHEELS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT - LOW KM! CHROME WHEELS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,918KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7429331
  Stock #: 21051
  VIN: 2GNALPEKXC1335541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this low-mileage well-equipped 2012 Equinox 2LT! Only 82,000km and loaded up with all the features you are looking for including: fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, front wheel drive, chrome wheels, 2LT trim, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, SiriusXM satellite radio, CD player, remote start, heated seats, power driver seat, bluetooth and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $158 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 for every $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10995 - both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and make this Equinox yours!!!

Vehicle Features

2LT
PIONEER AUDIO
SIRIUSXM RADIO
REMOTE START
CHROME WHEELS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

