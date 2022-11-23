2012 Chevrolet Sonic...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9420610

9420610 Stock #: 22098

22098 VIN: 1G1JC5SH9C4122874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,088 KM

Vehicle Features Packages POWER GROUP CRUISE CONTROL CD PLAYER REMOTE START HEATED SEATS AUTOMATIC BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

