2012 Chevrolet Sonic

83,088 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LOW KM, AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LOW KM, AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

83,088KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9420610
  • Stock #: 22098
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH9C4122874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a practical and fuel-efficient vehicle? Look no further, this 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT is the car for you! Features include: automatic transmission, power group, bluetooth hands-free, power sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, remote start, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
CD PLAYER
REMOTE START
HEATED SEATS
AUTOMATIC
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

