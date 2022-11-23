$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
LOW KM, AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9420610
- Stock #: 22098
- VIN: 1G1JC5SH9C4122874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a practical and fuel-efficient vehicle? Look no further, this 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT is the car for you! Features include: automatic transmission, power group, bluetooth hands-free, power sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, remote start, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, U-select standard plus 6-month/12,000km extended warranty (which can be upgraded/extended at time of sale), Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $0 down over 36 months at 9.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $10999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.