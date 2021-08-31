Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Fiat 500

88,003 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Sport - LOW KM! AUTO, CD/MP3 PLAYER, SIRIUSXM!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fiat 500

Sport - LOW KM! AUTO, CD/MP3 PLAYER, SIRIUSXM!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,003KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7906914
  • Stock #: 21074
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR7CT288668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 88,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fun and sporty Fiat 500 sport! Features include: automatic transmission, power group, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio, cruise control, remote keyless entry & more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $99 bi-weekly over 36 months with $0 down at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $7995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this one gets away!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
AUTOMATIC
POWER GROUP
AIR CONDITIONING
KEYLESS ENTRY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2012 BMW 1 Series 12...
 68,345 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 65,385 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport ...
 88,003 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory