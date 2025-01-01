$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Ford Escape
Limited
2012 Ford Escape
Limited
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,136KM
VIN 1FMCU9EG2CKA52777
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 450898B
- Mileage 156,136 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 156,136 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9EG2CKA52777.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, the Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. -Car and Driver This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 156,136 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9EG2CKA52777.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Pwr windows
glove box
Chrome inner door handles
Ambient Lighting
Rear cargo area light
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Centre dome light w/map lights
Dual-zone automatic temp control
Chrome register bezels
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
Centrestack w/top of dash display painted metallic Ghin Rime
Rear window defroster (2011)
Driver/front passenger side map pockets
High gloss black centre finish panel
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, head restraints
(2) pwr points -inc: (1) in 1st row, (1) in 2nd row
Message centre -inc: compass, outside temp
Cargo pkg -inc: cargo area cover, lockable hidden storage, wet trunk bin
Floor console w/high gloss black top -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders, storage w/removable bin
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Wheel nut wrench & jack
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
4-wheel independent suspension (2011)
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system (2011)
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: front passenger sensor
Child safety rear door locks (2011)
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Exterior
Chrome Grille
Automatic Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Chrome liftgate garnish
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding (2011)
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer (2011)
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer (2011)
Pwr moonroof w/shade -inc: mini overhead console
Black roof rack w/crossbars & chrome roof rail inserts
Body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
Privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarter windows, liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 43,268 KM $39,986 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid LE+ - Heated Seats - $241 B/W 43,293 KM $28,986 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited - Leather Seats - $235 B/W 102,202 KM $23,986 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2012 Ford Escape