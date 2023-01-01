Menu
2012 Ford Explorer

28 KM

Details Description

$13,699

+ tax & licensing
$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2012 Ford Explorer

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

2012 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

28KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10020891
  • Stock #: 230279A
  • VIN: 1FMHK7D9XCGA06040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230279A
  • Mileage 28 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Compare at $14110 - Our Price is just $13699!

The award-winning Ford Explorer is a versatile SUV that's perfect for active lifestyles. This 2012 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 28 kms. It's sterling grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some desirable features to this Explorer while remaining a great value. It comes with Ford's SYNC infotainment system which gives you Bluetooth and SiriusXM, air conditioning, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, steering wheel audio and cruise control, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, reverse sensing system, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMHK7D9XCGA06040.



We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

