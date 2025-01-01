$6,873+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25098-1
- Mileage 217,997 KM
Vehicle Description
It's a CIVIC! Rare manual 2dr coupe in good condition, great for a second vehicle for driving around town! Features include: power sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, power group, air conditioning, alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $6873+hst and licensing! Ask about our in-house lease options for this vehicle!
Call to schedule a test drive today!
