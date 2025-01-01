Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Its a CIVIC! Rare manual 2dr coupe in good condition, great for a second vehicle for driving around town! Features include: power sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, power group, air conditioning, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p>Priced at ONLY $6873+hst and licensing! Ask about our in-house lease options for this vehicle!</p><p>Call to schedule a test drive today! </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2012 Honda Civic

217,997 KM

Details Description Features

$6,873

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12850745

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1754946908
  2. 1754946907
  3. 1754946908
  4. 1754946908
  5. 1754946908
  6. 1754946908
  7. 1754946908
  8. 1754946908
  9. 1754946908
  10. 1754946908
  11. 1754946908
  12. 1754946908
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,873

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,997KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG3A50CH004584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25098-1
  • Mileage 217,997 KM

Vehicle Description

It's a CIVIC! Rare manual 2dr coupe in good condition, great for a second vehicle for driving around town! Features include: power sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, power group, air conditioning, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $6873+hst and licensing! Ask about our in-house lease options for this vehicle!

Call to schedule a test drive today! 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 64,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 119,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Orleans, ON
2012 GMC Acadia Denali 174,244 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,873

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2012 Honda Civic